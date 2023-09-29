Rome's Colosseum lights up for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Peter Pan raises cancer awareness in Rome.

Rome's Peter Pan charitable association, which provides support for families with children and teenagers suffering from cancer or leukemia, will light up the Colosseum with a giant gold ribbon on Saturday night.

The initiative, part of the Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, is dedicated to the so-called “right to be forgotten” (RTBF) law recently passed by Italy's chamber of deputies.

The law, which is pending approval from the senate, is designed to shield cancer survivors from discrimination by insurers, banks and adoption authorities.

The appointment on Saturday is at Largo Gaetana Agnesi at 20.00 with the illumination of the Colosseum accompanied by a musical performance by the police band.

Organisers say the public will receive a golden ribbon to wear and will be invited to share selfies on social media tagging Peter Pan ODV Roma with the hashtags #accendidoro #accendilasperanza #GoGold #CCIEurope #FIAGOP #partedellacura, together with a message of affection aimed at young cancer patients.