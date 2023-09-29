28.8 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 29 September 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome reopens Pyramid of Cestius for free guided tours
News Culture

Rome reopens Pyramid of Cestius for free guided tours

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome's Piramide Cestia can be visited every Sunday in October.

Rome will open the Pyramid of Caius Cestius every Sunday in October with free guided tours, the city's archaeological superintendence said on Friday.

The decision to give access to Rome’s only surviving ancient Egyptian-style pyramid follows the success of the recent European Heritage Days initiative when 400 people visited the site.

The 36-metre high monument dates from the first century BC and was built as a tomb for the powerful Roman magistrate Caius Cestius.

The pyramid is among a series of normally inaccessible archaeological sites that are reopening following extensive work carried out by the Special Superintendency of Rome, according to Superintendent Daniela Porro.

The guided tours, coordinated by Barbara Rossi, the archaeologist in charge of the site, will be held every Sunday in October at 10.00, 11.00 and 12.00 for maximum of 25 people per shift. Booking is mandatory via the Soprintendenza website.

Piramide di Gaio Cestio. Photo Fabio Caricchia.

 

The Pyramid of Cestius is located directly oppostite the Piramide train station, beside the Non-Catholic Cemetery, on the edge of the city's Testaccio district.

The pyramid is built into the Aurelian Walls and an inscription on its white marble façade states that its construction took 330 days.

In 2013 the monument underwent a major two-year restoration project whose €2 million cost was sponsored by Japanese entrepreneur Yuzo Yagi. 

In addition to cleaning the exterior, the project included restoring the frescoes painted in the inner chambers of the pyramid whose grounds are home to a cat sanctuary.

Photos Fabio Caricchia, courtesy Soprintendenza Speciale di Roma.

General Info

Address Via Raffaele Persichetti, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome reopens Pyramid of Cestius for free guided tours

Via Raffaele Persichetti, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

RCC - 724x450
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture

Italy's museums and archaeological sites open for free this Sunday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy displays San Casciano bronzes in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome's Domus Tiberiana, closed for 50 years, finally reopens

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy celebrates European Heritage Days 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome's Domus Tiberiana on Palatine Hill to reopen after 50 years

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Artist Fernando Botero to be buried in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome opens Baths of Caracalla at night

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy’s Pantheon takes in €1 million in August ticket sales

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -