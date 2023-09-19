Italy celebrates European Heritage Days 2023

Italy marks Giornate Europee del Patrimonio.

Italy hosts a nationwide programme of cultural events to mark the 2023 edition of European Heritage Days on the weekend of 23-24 September.

Under the theme Patrimonio InVita, the two-day event includes special initiatives at state-run museums, galleries, libraries and archaeological sites, some of which are usually difficult to visit.

Many of the sites will also stay open late on 23 September with a symbolic entry fee of €1 which will go towards the restoration of flood-damaged heritage sites in Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region.

Il 23 e 24 #settembre tornano le #GEP - Giornate Europee del Patrimonio, con visite guidate e iniziative speciali nei luoghi della cultura italiani. Sabato 23 sono previste aperture straordinarie serali nei @museitaliani.



Scopri di più su https://t.co/xKb1r7P4Qj.#gep2023

In Rome the programme of visits and guided tours includes the Casina delle Civette, Villa di Massenzio, Teatro di Marcello and the newly-opened archeological area at Largo di Torre Argentina.

Held annually across Europe since 1991, the European Heritage Days initiative is designed to emphasise the common cultural heritage shared between Europeans.

For detail of events see culture ministry website and the European Heritage Days website.