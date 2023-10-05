Love has no age: Rome promotes adoption of old dogs and cats

City seeks to rehome older animals with elderly people.

Rome has launched a campaign to promote the adoption of adult and elderly dogs and cats from city-run shelters, kennels and cat sanctuaries in the Italian capital.

Under the slogan "Love has no age - Adopting an adult animal will fill you with affection", the campaign was presented on Wednesday by Rome's environment councillor Sabrina Alfonsi and social policies councillor Barbara Funari.

The city is seeking in particular to rehome adult and aged animals in residences for the elderly, following the successful adoption of an older dog at Casa Gaia from the Muratella kennels, an experience the city says is mutually beneficial.

Benessere degli #animali, parte la campagna di adozione di #cani e #gatti adulti e anziani nelle strutture comunali. "L’amore non ha età - Adottare un animale adulto ti riempirà di affetto" è il messaggio che accompagna i materiali informativi.



Infohttps://t.co/hiPdGHVXz1 pic.twitter.com/AiArrcLBrf— Roma (@Roma) October 4, 2023

Alfonsi said the aim is to "give new hope" to older dogs and cats who are generally overlooked for adoption in favour of puppies and kittens, remaining left behind in shelters where they spend the rest of their days.

"For many elderly people, sharing their lives with a four-legged companion has a positive impact on their health and mood" - said Funari - "We want to encourage the presence of pets in some residences, helping the elderly and at the same time the elderly dogs who have fewer chances of finding a family."

For more details see city website.