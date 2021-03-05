Rome plans cycle path that links the city to the sea

Raggi pledges cycle path connecting Rome to Ostia.

Rome is planning to create a cycle path linking the city to the coast at Ostia, the mayor announced today.

Virginia Raggi made the announcement during a Facebook Live session with Rome residents, reports news agency ANSA.

"A cycle path is planned that from Ostia will reach Viale dell'Oceano Atlantico" and will link to the cycle track on Via Cristoforo Colombo. 

"It is a beautiful 20 km route that connects the city to the sea," said the mayor who is seeking re-election later this year.

General Info

Address Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Rome plans cycle path that links the city to the sea

Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
