Rome plans cycle path that links the city to the sea

Raggi pledges cycle path connecting Rome to Ostia.

Rome is planning to create a cycle path linking the city to the coast at Ostia, the mayor announced today.

Virginia Raggi made the announcement during a Facebook Live session with Rome residents, reports news agency ANSA.

"A cycle path is planned that from Ostia will reach Viale dell'Oceano Atlantico" and will link to the cycle track on Via Cristoforo Colombo.