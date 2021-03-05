Rome plans cycle path that links the city to the sea
Raggi pledges cycle path connecting Rome to Ostia.
Rome is planning to create a cycle path linking the city to the coast at Ostia, the mayor announced today.
Virginia Raggi made the announcement during a Facebook Live session with Rome residents, reports news agency ANSA.
"A cycle path is planned that from Ostia will reach Viale dell'Oceano Atlantico" and will link to the cycle track on Via Cristoforo Colombo.
"It is a beautiful 20 km route that connects the city to the sea," said the mayor who is seeking re-election later this year.
General Info
Address Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
View on Map
Rome plans cycle path that links the city to the sea
Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Futnished apartmente near Campo de' Fiori
in mansion of seventh century furnished apartment 2 bedromms 2 bathrooms livingroom with kitchen corner completely restored air conditioning
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA
AURELIA ANTICA - We have a studio apartment in a brand new building complex on one of Rome's most antique roads, the Aurelia Antica. It is on the 3rd floor and is renting fully fur...
Large quite furnished apartment in the green
250sm apartment in via della Mendola on 2 floors connected by internal stairway 2 entrances 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms dining room 2 living rooms terrace of 30sm kichenette connected b...
Let me help you with foreign communications
Hello! I am Zeynep, a master's student living in Rome. My mother tongue is Turkish, I am a francophone and I've been in academy for the past 10 years. So, I can gladly help you imp...