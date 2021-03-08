Rome bus and metro strike on 8 March

Rome faces a 24-hour public transport strike on Monday 8 March.

Rome commuters can expect disruption to public transport services on Monday 8 March due to a 24-hour strike called by the Cub and Cobas trade unions representing transport workers.

The day-long strike action will affect ATAC's network of buses, trams, metro and light-rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Nord, as well as the Roma TPL buses in the suburbs.

Rome's public transport services will be guaranteed during the busiest rush hour periods in the morning and evening: until 08.30 and from 17.00 until 20.00.

Unions say that the strike action is over a range of issues, including health and safety of workers, the right to work without discrimination, and a call for greater job security, particularly for women.

For further information about the strike see the Roma Mobilità website.

Photo credit: Two eyes / Shutterstock.com.
