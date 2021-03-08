Rome celebrates Women's Day online with cultural events

Roma capitale marks Giornata internazionale della donna on social media.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Roma Culture promotes the #DonneCultureRoma initiative, a programme of free events in the capital dedicated to female talent.

The events can be followed throughout 8 March, and in the following days, via the social media channels of the participating institutions.

The day begins with a preview of a new video clip for Tosca will be launched on the official YouTube channel of Rome's opera house and on its Instagram TV channel.

The Casa del Cinema offers a day-long focus on the history of cinema, told through the eyes of women, on its website and social channels.

The Palazzo delle Esposizioni hosts a series of online talks including a focus on artists of the 1990s, the Ligurian photographer Lisetta Carmi, and the Roman artist Titina Maselli.

The curator of the Napoleonic Museum will take viewers on a virtual tour dedicated to the female figures of the Bonaparte family, at 11.00 and again at 15.00.

The Facebook page of the Galleria d’Arte Moderna di Roma offers several talks and performances, while Rome's libraries host a series of online workshops, talks and presentations.

The Casa delle Letterature inaugurates the programme Donne in Letterature, a tribute to contemporary women writers, which will continue until 22 March, and the social media channels of Teatro di Roma - Teatro Nazionale will offer a series of performances from 17.00 today.

The full programme is available on culture.roma.it and by following @cultureroma.

Photo Tosca ©Fabrizio Sansoni_TOR