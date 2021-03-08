Italy: Ash rains on local villages as Etna continues to erupt
Europe's tallest active volcano shows no signs of slowing down.Mount Etna continues to erupt, with a particularly violent explosion on 7 March sending a cloud of ash and lapilli raining down on villages surrounding the Sicilian volcano.
