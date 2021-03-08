Italy: Ash rains on local villages as Etna continues to erupt

Europe's tallest active volcano shows no signs of slowing down.

Mount Etna continues to erupt, with a particularly violent explosion on 7 March sending a cloud of ash and lapilli raining down on villages surrounding the Sicilian volcano.Etna has been erupting intermittently since 16 February, providing spectacular scenes of lava flows and sending giant plumes of smoke and ash into the sky by day and night.Locals have been covering their cars and balconies with carpets and blankets to protect their property from Europe's tallest active volcano, however no serious damage or injury has been reported.Italy’s national geophysics and volcanology institute (INGV) says there is no way of predicting when the current burst of violent volcanic activity will cease.

