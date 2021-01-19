Italy’s Mount Etna volcano spews lava into night sky

 

Mount Etna provided spectacular scenes last night.

Mount Etna, the active volcano on the east coast of Sicily, continues to smoulder on the morning of 19 January after a night of spectacular eruptions and tremors.

Two lava flows emerged from the north and south-eastern sides of the summit area and, thanks to the clear night sky, the sight was clearly visible from Catania and Taormina.

Etna, which at 3,329 metres high is the tallest active volcano in Europe, continues to emit ash and gas today. The situation can be followed live via Local Team.

Photo Local Team

General Info

Address Mt Etna, 95031 Adrano, Province of Catania, Italy

View on Map

Italy’s Mount Etna volcano spews lava into night sky

Mt Etna, 95031 Adrano, Province of Catania, Italy
