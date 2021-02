Italy: Covid-19 vaccine hub opens in Rome auditorium

Covid-19 vaccine hub opens at Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

The Lazio region has opened a covid-19 vaccination hub at Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica to administer vaccines to people aged over 80.

The 750-sqm centre, set up in collaboration with local health authorities ASL and the Musica per Roma foundation, was inaugurated today by Lazio governor Nicola Zingaretti.

On its first day the hub administered 176 Moderna vaccines, according to a statement from the Lazio region.

The vaccination centre at the auditorium comes in addition to another vaccine hub at Rome's Fiumicino airport which launched in recent days.

Other hubs are to be set up in Tor Cervara and at the Nuvola Convention Centre , designed by Massimiliano Fuksas, according to the Lazio region.

Photo Il Messaggero