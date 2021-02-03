Italy: Rome's Fiumicino airport to host major covid-19 vaccination hub

Rome airport hub will have capacity to carry out 3,000 vaccines a day.

Rome's Fiumicino airport is to host a major hub for covid-19 vaccinations, with the capacity to administer 3,000 vaccines per day, when it launches on 15 February, reports Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano.

The 1,500-sqm hub, which will be located in Fiumicino's long-term parking area, will be Italy's first major national covid-19 vaccination centre to open at an airport.

The initiative is being driven by the management company, Aeroporti di Roma (AdR), in collaboration with the Lazio Region, Rome's Spallanzani Institute and the Italian Red Cross.

The centre will be set up under marquees divided into 25 vaccination stations, 20 registration areas, 10 rooms for medical checks, a post-vaccination area with 240 seats, and a car park with about 600 reserved spaces.

It is the latest initiative by the award-winning Rome airport, which recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, in Italy's battle against the coronavirus.

In August Fiumicino and the capital's smaller airport Ciampino became the first airports in the European Union to receive the Airport Health Accreditation for the fight against the spread of covid-19 from the Airports Council International (ACI).

In September Fiumicino began offering drive-in coronavirus tests, before becoming the world's first airport to obtain the "COVID-19 5-Star Airport Rating" from Skytrax, the principal rating and assessment company in the international airport sector.

AdR then launched 'covid-free' flights between Rome and Milan, offering rapid covid-19 tests to passengers departing on certain daily flights between the two Italian cities.

In December the 'covid-free' model was extended to certain Alitalia and Delta flights between Fiumicino and the US.

