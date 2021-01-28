Covid in Italy: Anti- Covid dogs arrive at Rome’s Fiumicino airport

The first anti-Covid dogs are part of the security and vigilance group “Italpol”.

They carried out a "demonstrative" exercise at the arrivals area of Terminal 3 of Fiumicino airport, that did not involve passengers, but Italpol personnel who lent themselves as subjects to be identified, to show how the dogs are able to detect, thanks to training that lasted 6-8 weeks, a possible contagion, even before the appearance of symptoms.

Also read: Rome airports - All you need to know about Fiumicino and Ciampino

Using the same strategies as playing with a ball, which represents a "prize" to be won, the dogs were trained to sniff out Covid 19.

Also read: At Helsinki Airport dogs are used to detect covid-19