Italy: Mount Etna emits 12 km high ash plume into sky

Spectacular scenes continue at Europe's tallest active volcano.

Mount Etna, the active volcano on the east coast of Sicily, continued to erupt on 4 March, emitting a 12-km high plume of smoke and ash into the sky.

The north-eastern city of Catania, along with a number of other towns and villages, was covered in a layer of ash and lapilli.

However Catania airport remained operational, with a south-easterly breeze sweeping the ash cloud over the city, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Europe's tallest active volcano, which has been erupting intermittently since 16 February, also spewed out a fresh lava flow today, ANSA reports. Photo Strettoweb.com.