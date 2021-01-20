A new bike trail will allow cyclists to circle Italy's Lake Bracciano

Cycle track to enrich sustainable tourism offer at lake near Rome.

The Lazio region has given the green light to a plan to build a 33-km cycle path around Lago di Bracciano, a lake located an hour north of Rome.

The project, which will connect the three lakeside towns of Anguillara Sabazia, Trevignano Romano and Bracciano, will receive funding of €300,000 from the Lazio region.

The president of the Parco di Bracciano - Martignano, Vittorio Lorenzetti, described it as "an ambitious project aimed not only at residents, but also at enriching the offer to tourists, attracting and promoting sustainable tourism.”

The track is to intertwine with a series of other paths, including the ancient pilgrimage route to Rome, the Via Francigena.

The project involves the creation of a two-lane cycle and pedestrian path, with works reportedly set to begin in 2022.

Lago di Bracciano is a lake of volcanic origin, located 32 km northwest of Rome. It is the second largest lake in the Lazio region, after Lago di Bolsena.

Photo credit: leoks / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address Lake Bracciano, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

A new bike trail will allow cyclists to circle Italy's Lake Bracciano

Lake Bracciano, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73475
Previous article Italy: Church partially collapses in central Naples

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome unveils plan to ferry tourists up and down river Tiber on electric boats
Tourism

Rome unveils plan to ferry tourists up and down river Tiber on electric boats

Why do tourists keep vandalising the Colosseum?
Tourism

Why do tourists keep vandalising the Colosseum?

Tourist returns 'cursed' artefacts looted from Pompeii
Tourism

Tourist returns 'cursed' artefacts looted from Pompeii

Italy's Battle with Problem Tourists
Tourism

Italy's Battle with Problem Tourists

Rome: Tourist rescued after falling into Forum of Augustus
Tourism

Rome: Tourist rescued after falling into Forum of Augustus

Rome: Tourist fined for washing her feet in fountain
Tourism

Rome: Tourist fined for washing her feet in fountain

Rome: Tourist carves his initials into Colosseum
Tourism

Rome: Tourist carves his initials into Colosseum

Rome: Tourist crashes drone inside Colosseum
Tourism

Rome: Tourist crashes drone inside Colosseum

Covid-19: Italy's tourist industry to lose €100 billion in 2020
Tourism

Covid-19: Italy's tourist industry to lose €100 billion in 2020

TripAdvisor: Beachside castle near Rome among world's best attractions
Tourism

TripAdvisor: Beachside castle near Rome among world's best attractions

Rome: Tourists fined for engraving names at Trevi Fountain
Tourism

Rome: Tourists fined for engraving names at Trevi Fountain

Italy: Tourist climbs onto roof of Pompeii baths for selfie
Tourism

Italy: Tourist climbs onto roof of Pompeii baths for selfie

Rome hotels slash prices amid lack of tourists
Tourism

Rome hotels slash prices amid lack of tourists

Pompeii unveils new hidden secrets
Tourism

Pompeii unveils new hidden secrets

Rome: Tourists fined after climbing into Roman Forum by night
Tourism

Rome: Tourists fined after climbing into Roman Forum by night