A new bike trail will allow cyclists to circle Italy's Lake Bracciano

Cycle track to enrich sustainable tourism offer at lake near Rome.

The Lazio region has given the green light to a plan to build a 33-km cycle path around Lago di Bracciano, a lake located an hour north of Rome.

The project, which will connect the three lakeside towns of Anguillara Sabazia, Trevignano Romano and Bracciano, will receive funding of €300,000 from the Lazio region.

The president of the Parco di Bracciano - Martignano, Vittorio Lorenzetti, described it as "an ambitious project aimed not only at residents, but also at enriching the offer to tourists, attracting and promoting sustainable tourism.”

The track is to intertwine with a series of other paths, including the ancient pilgrimage route to Rome, the Via Francigena.

The project involves the creation of a two-lane cycle and pedestrian path, with works reportedly set to begin in 2022.

Lago di Bracciano is a lake of volcanic origin, located 32 km northwest of Rome. It is the second largest lake in the Lazio region, after Lago di Bolsena.

Photo credit: leoks / Shutterstock.com.