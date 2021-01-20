Italy: Church partially collapses in central Naples

Local residents say it is a "real miracle" that nobody was hurt.

An investigation is underway after a church in the centre of Naples partially collapsed on the morning of 20 January, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The façade of the Church of S. Maria del Rosario alle Pigne (known as the 'Rosariello') collapsed along with the upper level of an adjacent building.

There was nobody injured in the incident which took place before 08.00 this morning, despite the church being open for worship.

A local resident told ANSA that it was a "real miracle" that there were no injuries, as the Piazza Cavour area is extremely busy.

Police and firefighters are at the scene, along with a team from the civil protection agency.

Photo Il Mattino

General Info

Address Chiesa di Santa Maria del Rosario alle Pigne, Piazza Cavour, Naples, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy

View on Map

Chiesa di Santa Maria del Rosario alle Pigne, Piazza Cavour, Naples, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy
