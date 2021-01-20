Italy's premier Conte wins confidence vote by slim margin

Conte survives, for now, but not with the overall majority he sought.

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte has vowed to forge on after narrowly winning a confidence vote in the senate but failing to secure an absolute majority, leaving him with a weakened government.

The backing from the upper house of parliament, late on 19 January, came after Conte won a similar confidence motion the day before in the lower house.

He won in the senate by 156 votes to 140, with 16 abstentions, but fell short of the 161 votes he needed for an overall majority.

Obtaining the vote of confidence in both houses was crucial as had he lost either he would have been forced to resign.

Last week the government was plunged into a political crisis after Italia Viva, a junior coalition partner led by former prime minister Matteo Renzi, pulled its support in a row over Conte's handling of the covid-19 crisis and the economic recession.

In his appeal to the senate ahead of last night's vote, Conte said "it is very difficult to govern in these conditions, with people who continuously place mines in our path and try to undermine the political balance reached patiently by the coalition.”

Conte's coalition, formed in 2019, is made up of the populist Movimento 5 Stelle (M5S), the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD) and the small leftist LEU party.

Conte relied on the support of two senators from the opposition centre-right Forza Italia (FI), one from Italia Viva, and three life senators, including the 90-year-old Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre who defied her doctor's advice by travelling from Milan to back the premier.

Hailing the outcome last night, Conte tweeted: "Now the aim is to make this majority even more solid. Italy doesn't have a minute to lose."

However the result leaves Conte clinging to power with a weakened, minority government at a time when Italy is struggling to contain the covid-19 pandemic amid the worst economic turmoil since world war two.

In the days ahead the premier is expected to try and entice legislators, including conservative and socialist deputies as well as former M5S members and defectors from Renzi's camp, to shore up his precarious coalition.

Photo ANSA
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73471
Previous article Italy’s Mount Etna volcano spews lava into night sky

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy plunged into political crisis as Renzi pulls support from government
Politics

Italy plunged into political crisis as Renzi pulls support from government

US Capitol protests: Italy reacts to violence in Washington
Politics

US Capitol protests: Italy reacts to violence in Washington

Pope Francis congratulates Joe Biden on US election win
Politics

Pope Francis congratulates Joe Biden on US election win

Covid-19: Italy declares 5 new orange zones
Politics

Covid-19: Italy declares 5 new orange zones

US election 2020: Italy reacts to Biden win
Politics

US election 2020: Italy reacts to Biden win

Carlo Calenda enters race for Rome mayor
Politics

Carlo Calenda enters race for Rome mayor

UK Ambassador Jill Morris talks to Wanted in Rome about Brexit
Politics

UK Ambassador Jill Morris talks to Wanted in Rome about Brexit

Italy: Meet the 20-year-old who wants to be Mayor of Rome
Politics

Italy: Meet the 20-year-old who wants to be Mayor of Rome

Mike Pompeo travels to Italy for talks
Politics

Mike Pompeo travels to Italy for talks

Italy votes for stability

Italy votes for stability

Virginia Raggi to seek second term as Rome mayor
Politics

Virginia Raggi to seek second term as Rome mayor

Brexit: UK Government launches public information campaign
Politics

Brexit: UK Government launches public information campaign

Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy announces his political program for Italy's future
Politics

Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy announces his political program for Italy's future

Reopen Italy's churches for Easter says Salvini
Politics

Reopen Italy's churches for Easter says Salvini

Rome honorary citizenship for Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre
Politics

Rome honorary citizenship for Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre