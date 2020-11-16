Rome mayor recovers from covid-19 and returns to city hall

"The battle against the coronavirus is not over yet" says Rome's mayor.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi says she no longer has covid-19 and that she will be back to work in city hall from today, Monday 16 November, after testing negative for the virus.

Raggi, who announced the news on her Facebook page, had been in isolation at home where she continued to work remotely from her son's bedroom.

Thanking her family, medics and colleagues, Raggi said: "My thoughts turn to those who today find themselves fighting the same battle, to those who did not make it and to those who have lost a loved one due to this bloody virus. To the doctors and nurses on the front line."

The mayor, who went into isolation on 4 November, appealed once again for people to keep their guard up and maintain "maximum responsibility" in fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

"The battle against the coronavirus is not over yet" - Raggi said - "We must not give in now, but continue to follow the rules and respect the protocols. Together we will make it."

The mayor ended her statement with the hashtag #AndràTuttoBene (Everything will be all right), Italy's message of hope from the early days of the covid-19 crisis.

Photo: Virginia Raggi Facebook page
