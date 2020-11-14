Rome's Colosseum offers virtual moonlit visit

Colosseum unveils its secrets by the light of the moon.

The Colosseum opens its doors tonight, Saturday 14 November, with a virtual visit from 21.00.

The public is invited to relive the almost 2,000-year history of the ancient amphitheatre "all in one night," with a moonlit stroll during which viewers’ comments and curiosities will be answered in real time.

The initiative is described as "a journey through time and through the space of the iconic monument from its inauguration by the emperor Titus in 80 AD, to its medieval transformation into a fortress, up to its abandonment and isolation from the rest of the city."

For details of tonight's moonlit visit see the Parco archeologico del Colosseo website.

The archaeological park, which in addition to the Colosseum includes the Palatine Hill, Roman Forum and Domus Aurea, is closed to the public until 3 December, due to Italy's covid-19 prevention rules.

However for the duration of the closure the Parco Colosseo will be extremely active on its social media channels whose online resources it describes as its ‘Fifth Site’.

General Info

Address Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

Rome's Colosseum offers virtual moonlit visit

Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
