Rome's wild animals enjoy a peaceful Palatine Hill

Animals are once again the winners as the Palatine Hill closes to visitors.

Wild animals and birds have welcomed the closure of Parco Colosseo, the archaeological park comprising the Colosseum, Roman Forum, Palatine Hill and Domus Aurea.

With Italy's museums and cultural sites closed due to the latest covid-19 restrictions, the Parco Colosseo animals have been enjoying the peace and quiet in their visitor-free haven.

The current closure of the archaeological site is in place until at least 3 December, and follows the extended national lockdown during the spring.

In between the autumn and spring closures, the resident animals and birds saw a trickle of visitors, far removed from the usual hordes of tourists, in what has been a very quiet year on the Palatine Hill.

Aside from the gardeners, one of the few people who sees the animals in this new-found peace is the Parco Colosseo director, Alfonsina Russo, who has been busy documenting the creatures as they potter undisturbed among the imperial Roman ruins.

The park is home to rabbits, foxes, hedgehogs and cats as well as mallard ducks, parakeets, pheasants, kestrels, woodpeckers and the robin, a protected species in Italy where sadly it faces extinction, says Russo.

Parco Colosseo also has its own "mascot," a huge black rabbit that "has been living peacefully in the park for several years," Russo told Rome daily newspaper Il Messaggero - "We know where his den is, we keep an eye on him and take care of him."

For the duration of its closure, Parco Colosseo will be active every day on its social media channels, with a focus on the natural world as well as its immense historic heritage.

General Info

Address Palatine Hill, 00186 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Website https://parcocolosseo.it/en/

View on Map

Rome's wild animals enjoy a peaceful Palatine Hill

Palatine Hill, 00186 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72602
Previous article Covid-19: Italy declares 5 new orange zones

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome mayor orders inquiry into wild boar killing in kids playground
Animals

Rome mayor orders inquiry into wild boar killing in kids playground

Rome police kill family of wild boar in kids playground near Vatican
Animals

Rome police kill family of wild boar in kids playground near Vatican

Covid-19: Rome zoo risks closure as visitor numbers plummet
Animals

Covid-19: Rome zoo risks closure as visitor numbers plummet

Rome: a happy end for Spillo, the old dog dumped in the trash
Animals

Rome: a happy end for Spillo, the old dog dumped in the trash

Italy: Family of bears visit Abruzzo village
Animals

Italy: Family of bears visit Abruzzo village

Rome: despair as turtle eggs fail to hatch on beach
Animals

Rome: despair as turtle eggs fail to hatch on beach

Rome's zoo animals cool off with frozen fruit
Animals

Rome's zoo animals cool off with frozen fruit

Italy: Royal Palace of Caserta bans horse-drawn carriages after horse’s death
Animals

Italy: Royal Palace of Caserta bans horse-drawn carriages after horse’s death

Rome policeman adopts puppy abandoned under hot sun
Animals

Rome policeman adopts puppy abandoned under hot sun

Italy: Horse dies pulling tourists at Royal Palace of Caserta
Animals

Italy: Horse dies pulling tourists at Royal Palace of Caserta

Heatwave: Wild boar cool off under Rome fountain
Animals

Heatwave: Wild boar cool off under Rome fountain

Rome residents urged not to abandon pets over summer holidays
Animals

Rome residents urged not to abandon pets over summer holidays

Rome zoo presents lion cubs born during lockdown
Animals

Rome zoo presents lion cubs born during lockdown

Rome's cat sanctuary among the ruins
Animals

Rome's cat sanctuary among the ruins

Italy: Mamma bear and four cubs eat cherries in Abruzzo village
Animals

Italy: Mamma bear and four cubs eat cherries in Abruzzo village