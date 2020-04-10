Italy: Whales swim in ship-free Strait of Messina

Coronavirus ban on ships gives whales freedom to swim undisturbed through Strait of Messina.

The majestic sight of two whales swimming through a ship-free Strait of Messina was captured in aerial footage by the Italian fire brigade.

The sperm whales, swimming side by side, were filmed gliding through the narrow stretch of sea between Sicily and the coast of Calabria in southern Italy.

Although whales have been spotted in the area before, it is not a common sight. Authorities say the whales have "reclaimed" the normally busy strait which is currently free of ferries and ships due to the Coronavirus emergency.

Mature male sperm whales average 16 metres in length but can reach 20 metres. The whales are known to plummet to depths of 2,250 metres, they have the largest brains in the world, and they can live for 70 years or more.