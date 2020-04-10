Vatican streams Easter ceremonies at St Peter's

Pope Francis celebrates Easter ceremonies at St Peter's without the faithful.

Easter at the Vatican will be very different in 2020.

Like Italy, Vatican City is in lockdown, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, meaning major changes to its liturgical programme during Holy Week.

All Easter ceremonies this year will be celebrated at the Altar of the Chair in St Peter's Basilica, without the participation of the faithful, who will be able to watch in live streaming.

On Good Friday, 10 April, Pope Francis will preside over the celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 18.00, with the Via Crucis, or Way of the Cross, being held in front of St Peter's Basilica, instead of at the Colosseum, at 21.00.

The next day, 11 April, the Easter Vigil Mass will be held in the Vatican Basilica at 21.00, while Easter Sunday Mass will be celebrated by Pope Francis in the basilica, at 11.00 on 12 April, concluding with the Urbi et Orbi message and blessing.

The ceremonies will be streamed live from St Peter's, with commentary in English, on the Vatican Media Youtube channel.

Photo AP

Address Piazza San Pietro, 00120 Città del Vaticano, Vatican City

