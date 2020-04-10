Coronavirus in Italy: 40 casualties less than yesterday

There are a total of 98,273 Coronavirus patients in Italy, with an increase compared to yesterday of 1,396. On Thursday the increase totaled 1,615.

30,455 people have been cured in Italy after contracting the Coronavirus, 1,985 more than yesterday. Yesterday, the increase in recovered patients was of 1,979. 

Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 18,849 victims due to coronavirus in Italy, with an additional 570 casualties compared to yesterday. Thursday the number of  deceased reached 610. 

All data has been made public by the Italian Civil Protection Agency during a press conference this evening.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Differences Between US and Italian Healthcare Systems
Coronavirus in Italy

Differences Between US and Italian Healthcare Systems

Coronavirus in Italy: Baths of Caracalla lit with colours of Italian flag
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Baths of Caracalla lit with colours of Italian flag

Effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on Italy's tourism industry
Coronavirus in Italy

Effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on Italy's tourism industry

Morricone guitarist to perform at Roman Forum
Coronavirus in Italy

Morricone guitarist to perform at Roman Forum

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care hospitalizations drop for the sixth consecutive day
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care hospitalizations drop for the sixth consecutive day

Rome supermarkets close for Easter holiday
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome supermarkets close for Easter holiday

Vatican: Pope celebrates Easter in St Peter's without faithful
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican: Pope celebrates Easter in St Peter's without faithful

Coronavirus: Italy prepares for Phase Two
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy prepares for Phase Two

Rome: empty and silent in stunning drone video
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: empty and silent in stunning drone video

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care admissions are still falling
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care admissions are still falling

Will Rome extend the Raphael exhibition?
Coronavirus in Italy

Will Rome extend the Raphael exhibition?

Coronavirus in Italy: drop in new coronavirus cases in Italy over the last 24 hours
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: drop in new coronavirus cases in Italy over the last 24 hours

Coronavirus: Doctors check commuters at Rome train stations
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Doctors check commuters at Rome train stations

Ciao Giorgio: Italy's premier mourns bodyguard
Coronavirus in Italy

Ciao Giorgio: Italy's premier mourns bodyguard

Coronavirus: Italy injects €400 billion into economy
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy injects €400 billion into economy