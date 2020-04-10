Coronavirus in Italy: 40 casualties less than yesterday

There are a total of 98,273 Coronavirus patients in Italy, with an increase compared to yesterday of 1,396. On Thursday the increase totaled 1,615.

30,455 people have been cured in Italy after contracting the Coronavirus, 1,985 more than yesterday. Yesterday, the increase in recovered patients was of 1,979.

Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 18,849 victims due to coronavirus in Italy, with an additional 570 casualties compared to yesterday. Thursday the number of deceased reached 610.

All data has been made public by the Italian Civil Protection Agency during a press conference this evening.