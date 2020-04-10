Vatican: Via Crucis in empty St Peter's Square

This year the Vatican's Via Crucis, or Way of the Cross, ceremony is being held in front of St Peter's Basilica, instead of at the Colosseum, at 21.00. Watch it live on the Vatican Media channel, with English commentary.

Like Italy, Vatican City is in lockdown, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, meaning major changes to its liturgical programme during Holy Week.

Photo: La Provincia di Cremona
