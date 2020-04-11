Happy Easter To You, Italy

The video wishes a happy Easter to those working on the front line in Italy's Coronavirus crisis, from emergency services to doctors and nurses in hospitals.

Happy Easter to those who work in science, medical research and pharmacies.

To those who work with food, to those who harvest and transport it.

Happy Easter to those who transport us, to those who defend us.

Those who take care of others without asking for anything in return.

Happy Easter to the elderly, to those small and big.

To you, staying at home.

You who are sick.

You who are cured.

Above all to whoever is still suffering.

To you, Italy.

Together with you, we will be reborn.

Happy Easter.

