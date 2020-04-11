Happy Easter To You, Italy

Italy's health ministry has released a touching video, wishing everybody in Italy a happy Easter, with an important message at this difficult time.
The video wishes a happy Easter to those working on the front line in Italy's Coronavirus crisis, from emergency services to doctors and nurses in hospitals.
Happy Easter to those who work in science, medical research and pharmacies.
To those who work with food, to those who harvest and transport it.
Happy Easter to those who transport us, to those who defend us.
Those who take care of others without asking for anything in return.
Happy Easter to the elderly, to those small and big.
To you, staying at home.
You who are sick.
You who are cured.
Above all to whoever is still suffering.
To you, Italy.
Together with you, we will be reborn.
Happy Easter.
Photo credit: SJ Travel Photo and Video / Shutterstock.com
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Norwegian Instructors required for Online Teaching - Immediate Start
Berlitz Italy is among the world leaders in the field of language learning services. We are currently seeking Norwegian instructors available to teach online. Candidates must be...
I am a mother tongue English teacher based here in Rome. Normally, I wouldn’t be looking for a new client as I’m very busy already, but given I no longer have any commuting time I...
Buona Notte Sleep Consultancy helps exhausted children - and parents! - get the rest they need. Teaching parents infant and child sleep training methods with customized, easy-to-fo...
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!
Giustiniana - Via Cassia near the international schools - We have a very spacious and remodeled flat renting (from February 2020) to expat families. It is in a gated community and...