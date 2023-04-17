Italy police seize 2-tonne haul of cocaine floating in sea off Sicily

Drugs had market value of €400 million.

Italian customs police on Monday announced the seizure of two tonnes of cocaine found floating off the eastern coast of Sicily, after being spotted during an aeronautical patrol.

The cocaine haul, whose street value was estimated at more than €400 million, was described by the Guardia di Finanza police as a "record" seizure.

The drugs were sealed in waterproof bales held together by nets, police said in a statement, along with a "luminous signalling device" to allow the haul to be tracked.

#Gdf #Catania e #ROAN #Messina: attività di contrasto al traffico di sostanze stupefacenti. Sequestro record di 2 tonnellate di cocaina del valore di oltre 400 milioni di euro.#NoiconVoi pic.twitter.com/l6Bg0COLBk — Guardia di Finanza (@GDF) April 17, 2023



The packaging of the drugs was designed to prevent the infiltration of water and "at the same time, avoid the danger of sinking", stated the Guardia di Finanza.

It is believed that the cocaine was deposited at sea by a cargo ship to be retrieved and transported to the mainland.

Photo Guardia di Finanza