Italy police seize 2-tonne haul of cocaine floating in sea off Sicily

Drugs had market value of €400 million.
#Gdf #Catania e #ROAN #Messina: attività di contrasto al traffico di sostanze stupefacenti. Sequestro record di 2 tonnellate di cocaina del valore di oltre 400 milioni di euro.#NoiconVoi pic.twitter.com/l6Bg0COLBk
— Guardia di Finanza (@GDF) April 17, 2023
The packaging of the drugs was designed to prevent the infiltration of water and "at the same time, avoid the danger of sinking", stated the Guardia di Finanza.
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S