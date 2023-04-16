Italy footballer Ciro Immobile in Rome tram crash

Lazio captain unharmed in Rome crash.

Italian footballer Ciro Immobile, the captain of Serie A club Lazio, was involved in a traffic accident in Rome on Sunday morning when his car collided with a tram.

Immobile, 33, was unharmed in the crash which occurred in Piazza delle Cinque Giornate, not far from the Stadio Olimpico, at around 08.30.

The footballer, who plays for the Italian national team, was travelling with his two daughters who were also unharmed in the incident, according to Italian news reports.

Immobile, his daughters and several tram passengers were reportedly taken to hospital after the crash but none are said to be seriously injured.

Da AGTW le prime parole di #Immobile sull'incidente stradale che lo ha visto coinvolto pic.twitter.com/rxHgxfEt10 — Noi Biancocelesti (@Noibiancocelest) April 16, 2023

In a Facebook live broadcast by AGTW shortly after the crash, Immobile claimed that "the tram went through a red light", adding: "Luckily I'm ok, my arm just hurts a bit."

The impact destroyed the front of the player's Land Rover Defender, activating the airbags, and the number 19 tram was derailed.

Traffic police are investigating the dynamics of the crash which reportedly may have been related to faulty synchronisation of the traffic lights system at the junction.