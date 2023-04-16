16.7 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 16 April 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy footballer Ciro Immobile in Rome tram crash
News Sport

Italy footballer Ciro Immobile in Rome tram crash

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Lazio captain unharmed in Rome crash.

Italian footballer Ciro Immobile, the captain of Serie A club Lazio, was involved in a traffic accident in Rome on Sunday morning when his car collided with a tram.

Immobile, 33, was unharmed in the crash which occurred in Piazza delle Cinque Giornate, not far from the Stadio Olimpico, at around 08.30.

The footballer, who plays for the Italian national team, was travelling with his two daughters who were also unharmed in the incident, according to Italian news reports.

Immobile, his daughters and several tram passengers were reportedly taken to hospital after the crash but none are said to be seriously injured.

In a Facebook live broadcast by AGTW shortly after the crash, Immobile claimed that "the tram went through a red light", adding: "Luckily I'm ok, my arm just hurts a bit."

The impact destroyed the front of the player's Land Rover Defender, activating the airbags, and the number 19 tram was derailed. 

Traffic police are investigating the dynamics of the crash which reportedly may have been related to faulty synchronisation of the traffic lights system at the junction.

Paideia 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Sport

Italy bids to host Euro 2032

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Feyenoord fans banned from Rome match

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Naples alcohol ban for Italy-England match

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Police identify 'Hitlerson' fan from Lazio-Roma derby

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy's Frecce Tricolori jets to launch Rome Marathon

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome mayor seeks to ban Feyenoord fans from Roma game

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy and Germany blast violence by Eintracht fans in Naples

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy to face Wales in Six Nations rugby match in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -