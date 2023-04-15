11.1 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 15 April 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Andrea Bocelli to sing at King Charles Coronation Concert
News Lifestyle

Andrea Bocelli to sing at King Charles Coronation Concert

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Bocelli will be the only Italian artist to perform at the prestigious event.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is among the artists scheduled to perform at King Charles III's Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 7 May, the BBC reported on Friday.

Bocelli, 64, who performed at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace last year, is to sing a duet with his friend, the Welsh baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.

"I have had the great honour of singing for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on several occasions" - Bocelli said in a statement - "It is now another great honour to be invited to perform at the Coronation Concert of King Charles III."

The celebrated Italian tenor has performed in the past for several US presidents and three popes as well as singing at the opening of the Olympic Games and the World Cup.

The coronation concert on 7 May, whose line-up includes Take That, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Bocelli will be the only Italian artist to perform at the prestigious concert which takes place the day after the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

Earlier this year it was announced that the acclaimed English-Italian conductor and pianist Sir Antonio Pappano is to conduct the orchestra at the king's coronation ceremony on 6 May.

Bocelli is scheduled to perform a concert at the Baths of Caracalla on 10 June as part of the summer opera programme organised by Rome's opera house.

Photo credit: D-VISIONS / Shutterstock.com

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Mater Dei H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Rome's Spanish Steps bloom with spring azaleas

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome turns heating back on as Italy faces cold Easter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Easter in Italy to be colder than Christmas

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Easter in Rome: a quick guide

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Ted Lasso features gibberish 1970s hit by Italian singer Adriano Celentano

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Starbucks to open near Italian parliament in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Gardens

Rome's pick-your-own tulip park returns in 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Bob Dylan to play five concerts in Italy this summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -