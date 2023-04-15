Andrea Bocelli to sing at King Charles Coronation Concert

Bocelli will be the only Italian artist to perform at the prestigious event.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is among the artists scheduled to perform at King Charles III's Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 7 May, the BBC reported on Friday.

Bocelli, 64, who performed at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace last year, is to sing a duet with his friend, the Welsh baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.

"I have had the great honour of singing for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on several occasions" - Bocelli said in a statement - "It is now another great honour to be invited to perform at the Coronation Concert of King Charles III."

The celebrated Italian tenor has performed in the past for several US presidents and three popes as well as singing at the opening of the Olympic Games and the World Cup.

The coronation concert on 7 May, whose line-up includes Take That, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Bocelli will be the only Italian artist to perform at the prestigious concert which takes place the day after the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

Earlier this year it was announced that the acclaimed English-Italian conductor and pianist Sir Antonio Pappano is to conduct the orchestra at the king's coronation ceremony on 6 May.

Bocelli is scheduled to perform a concert at the Baths of Caracalla on 10 June as part of the summer opera programme organised by Rome's opera house.

Photo credit: D-VISIONS / Shutterstock.com