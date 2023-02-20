Sir Antonio Pappano to conduct orchestra at King Charles coronation

Pappano has been music director of Rome's Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia since 2005.

Sir Antonio Pappano, the acclaimed English-Italian conductor and pianist, will conduct the orchestra at the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on 6 May.

The orchestra will perform 12 newly commissioned pieces at the coronation - which will see Camilla, Queen Consort crowned alongside King Charles - by several renowned composers including Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The music being performed at the coronation will see “a range of musical styles and performers blend tradition, heritage and ceremony with new musical voices of today,” according to Buckingham Palace.

"His Majesty has chosen a most beautiful and varied programme that I believe will enhance the splendour of this very special celebration", Pappano said in a statement.

Currently music director of the Royal Opera House and of the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia in Rome, Pappano is set to become chief conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra next year.

Pappano has enjoyed an award-winning career and appears as guest conductor with many of the world’s most prestigious orchestras, festivals and opera houses.

Cover image: Sir Antonio Pappano. Photo credit Musacchio & Ianniello.