11.7 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 20 February 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sir Antonio Pappano to conduct orchestra at King Charles coronation
News Culture

Sir Antonio Pappano to conduct orchestra at King Charles coronation

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Pappano has been music director of Rome's Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia since 2005.

Sir Antonio Pappano, the acclaimed English-Italian conductor and pianist, will conduct the orchestra at the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on 6 May.

The orchestra will perform 12 newly commissioned pieces at the coronation - which will see Camilla, Queen Consort crowned alongside King Charles - by several renowned composers including Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The music being performed at the coronation will see “a range of musical styles and performers blend tradition, heritage and ceremony with new musical voices of today,” according to Buckingham Palace.

"His Majesty has chosen a most beautiful and varied programme that I believe will enhance the splendour of this very special celebration", Pappano said in a statement.

Currently music director of the Royal Opera House and of the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia in Rome, Pappano is set to become chief conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra next year.

Pappano has enjoyed an award-winning career and appears as guest conductor with many of the world’s most prestigious orchestras, festivals and opera houses.

Cover image: Sir Antonio Pappano. Photo credit Musacchio & Ianniello.

Aur 724x450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Mater Dei - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture

Florence restores mediaeval mosaics in Baptistery ceiling

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture Editorials

Lo Spagnoletto: Jusepe de Ribera's Roman Stay in Four Senses

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's opera houses unite to save Verdi's home

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome subway works unearth gold glass with goddess Roma

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture Editorials

Amanda Thursfield bids farewell to Rome's Non-Catholic Cemetery

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums open for free this Sunday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Appian Way digs unearth treasure and mystery in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Giorni della Merla: Italy's legend of the blackbird and the last three days of January

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -