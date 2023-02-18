10.6 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 18 February 2023
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome: Spanish boy, 5, found at Colosseum after getting lost at Vittoriano
News English news in Italy

Rome: Spanish boy, 5, found at Colosseum after getting lost at Vittoriano

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Lost in Vittoriano, found at Colosseum.

A search was triggered in Rome on Friday after a five-year-old Spanish boy visiting the Italian capital with his family got lost among the crowds of tourists inside the Vittoriano complex in Piazza Venezia.

The boy's parents raised the alarm immediately with Vittoriano security guards who alerted the Carabinieri at the Piazza Venezia branch as they carried out a search of the building.

The Carabinieri subsequently found the boy near the Colosseo metro station, opposite the ancient amphitheatre, after he had walked the roughly 1-km distance on his own.

The officers then brought the child back to their station in Piazza Venezia where he was reunited with his parents.

Photo ANSA

General Info

Address Piazza Venezia, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome: Spanish boy, 5, found at Colosseum after getting lost at Vittoriano

Piazza Venezia, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Mater Dei H2 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Tourist treasure hunt sparks Rome bomb scare

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Margherita Cassano to be first woman to head Italy's Supreme Court

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

'Italy is a racist country' says volleyball star Paola Egonu

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Italian firefighters pull survivor from rubble

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Italy offers to send help

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy volleyball star Paola Egonu sparks racism debate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Five people killed in car crash near Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Verona Arena damaged by giant steel comet

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -