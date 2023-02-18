Rome: Spanish boy, 5, found at Colosseum after getting lost at Vittoriano

Lost in Vittoriano, found at Colosseum.

A search was triggered in Rome on Friday after a five-year-old Spanish boy visiting the Italian capital with his family got lost among the crowds of tourists inside the Vittoriano complex in Piazza Venezia.

The boy's parents raised the alarm immediately with Vittoriano security guards who alerted the Carabinieri at the Piazza Venezia branch as they carried out a search of the building.

The Carabinieri subsequently found the boy near the Colosseo metro station, opposite the ancient amphitheatre, after he had walked the roughly 1-km distance on his own.

The officers then brought the child back to their station in Piazza Venezia where he was reunited with his parents.

Photo ANSA