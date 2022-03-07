Italy museums free for women on 8 March

Italy celebrates Festa della Donna.

Women in Rome and throughout Italy will have free entry to state museums and archaeological sites on 8 March, as part of a nationwide initiative by the culture ministry to mark International Women's Day, or Festa della Donna.

In addition to offering free entry, Italy's museums will host a series of special events dedicated to women, listed on the culture ministry website.

Among the venues free for women on 8 March are the Colosseum, Baths of Caracalla, Pompeii and the Uffizi, with discounted tickets for female visitors at Rome's MAXXI.

Photo by Carlo Romano / Beni Culturali