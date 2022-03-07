Italy museums free for women on 8 March

Italy celebrates Festa della Donna.
Women in Rome and throughout Italy will have free entry to state museums and archaeological sites on 8 March, as part of a nationwide initiative by the culture ministry to mark International Women's Day, or Festa della Donna.
In addition to offering free entry, Italy's museums will host a series of special events dedicated to women, listed on the culture ministry website.
#GiornataInternazionaleDellaDonna: 8 marzo ingresso gratuito per le donne nei #museitaliani, nei parchi archeologici e nei luoghi della cultura dello Stato. Info su https://t.co/gqKgxZ2Xrn / #MiC #InternationalWomensDay #8marzo pic.twitter.com/6qVE9AG5Ug
— Ministero della Cultura (@MiC_Italia) March 6, 2022
Among the venues free for women on 8 March are the Colosseum, Baths of Caracalla, Pompeii and the Uffizi, with discounted tickets for female visitors at Rome's MAXXI.
Photo by Carlo Romano / Beni Culturali
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Your Olive Leaf Extract Elixir
Wanting to look younger and healthier? Try our bio products with olive leaf extract.Your Olive Leaf Extract Bio products with olive leaf extract. Super Anti-oxidant. Weight Loss...
Come and destress yourself with this unique hands on energy healing treatment. I will help you to unblock energy centres located on your head so as to put you and your body ' in t...
We will take care of your home while you are away: key-holding, water plants, take in post, look after pets, respond to alarms, welfare checks, night patrols, etc. Very competitive...
Italian conversations on Skype
italian translator and teacher offers italian conversations to English/French people on Skype