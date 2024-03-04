Rome reopens Mario Praz Museum

Museo Mario Praz reopens after four years.

Rome has reopened the house museum dedicated to the celebrated scholar, art critic and anglicist Mario Praz, following a restoration by the Italian culture ministry.

Located near Piazza Navona in Rome's historic centre, where Praz lived from 1969 until his death in 1982, the museum reopened on 2 March after a four-year closure.

The house on Via Zanardelli contains more than 1,200 items acquired by the great collector, including paintings, sculptures, porcelain and precious furniture from the late 18th century to the early 19th century.

Oggi riapriamo Casa Praz, un piccolo gioiello del nostro patrimonio culturale.

Le case degli scrittori ci aiutano a capire la loro vita intellettuale.#cultura pic.twitter.com/G0WhFATEl8 — Gennaro Sangiuliano (@g_sangiuliano) March 1, 2024

The Italian state purchased the property in Palazzo Primoli from the scholar's heirs in 1986 and opened the house as a museum in 1995.

Describing the newly-reopened museum as a "small but precious piece of our cultural heritage", Italian culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano noted that "houses often reflect the personal and intellectual characters of their inhabitants.”

The museum, currently free to visit, is open to the public every day except Tuesday from 09.00 to 18.00. Reservation is mandatory, for details see website.