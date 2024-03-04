13.4 C
Rome reopens Mario Praz Museum

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Museo Mario Praz reopens after four years.

Rome has reopened the house museum dedicated to the celebrated scholar, art critic and anglicist Mario Praz, following a restoration by the Italian culture ministry.

Located near Piazza Navona in Rome's historic centre, where Praz lived from 1969 until his death in 1982, the museum reopened on 2 March after a four-year closure.

The house on Via Zanardelli contains more than 1,200 items acquired by the great collector, including paintings, sculptures, porcelain and precious furniture from the late 18th century to the early 19th century.

The Italian state purchased the property in Palazzo Primoli from the scholar's heirs in 1986 and opened the house as a museum in 1995.

Describing the newly-reopened museum as a "small but precious piece of our cultural heritage", Italian culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano noted that "houses often reflect the personal and intellectual characters of their inhabitants.”

The museum, currently free to visit, is open to the public every day except Tuesday from 09.00 to 18.00. Reservation is mandatory, for details see website.

Address Via Giuseppe Zanardelli, 1, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome reopens Mario Praz Museum

Via Giuseppe Zanardelli, 1, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

