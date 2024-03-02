Pompeii unearths fresco of Phrixus and Helle

Pompeii unveils latest spectacular discovery.

A newly-unearthed fresco depicting the Greek mythological twins Phrixus and Helle was unveiled on Friday in Pompeii, the ancient Roman city destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD.

Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, said the fresco was in "an excellent state of conservation", describing it as "a beautiful work for its colours, liveliness and execution."

The fresco, discovered by archaeologists at a domus near the House of Leda and the Swan, shows Helle as she drowned after falling from a golden-fleeced ram, despite her brother's efforts to save her.

Cantiere di “Restauro, Scavo e Valorizzazione della Casa di Leda" posta lungo Via del Vesuvio. Gli interventi stanno interessando gli ambienti già noti della Casa di Leda emersi tra il 2018 e il 2019 e gli ambienti di due domus limitrofe. L'intervista al Direttore Generale pic.twitter.com/80gu5b5pnL — Pompeii Sites (@pompeii_sites) March 1, 2024

"The myth of Phrixus and Helle is widespread at Pompeii but it is also topical" - Zuchtriegel said - "They are two refugees at sea, a brother and sister, forced to flee because their stepmother wants to get rid of them and she does so with deception and corruption. She [Helle] fell into the water and drowned."

Zuchtriegel said it was possible that the fresco was the work of the same artists that decorated Leda's House - home of the famed fresco of Leda and the Swan discovered in 2018 - adding that he was hopeful that the houses would soon be made accessible to the public.

Photo Gabriel Zuchtriegel