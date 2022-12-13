9.4 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 13 December 2022
Italy's news in English
Rome Parade 1920 x 116
Rome Parade 1920 x 116
Rome Parade 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Christmas in Rome: a quick guide
News Lifestyle

Christmas in Rome: a quick guide

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Celebrating Christmas 2022 in the Eternal City.

The Christmas season in Rome is a particularly festive experience thanks to street lights, rich traditions and Nativity scenes in churches around the Italian capital.

The city's solar-powered Christmas tree is located in Piazza Venezia, while the Vatican's Christmas tree, acccompanied by a giant Nativity scene made from cedar wood, is in St Peter's Square.

There are Christmas lights along the length of the central Via del Corso as well as on Via dei Condotti, the exclusive shopping street near Piazza di Spagna.

There are also Christmas tree installations at Largo Goldoni, Piazza S. Lorenzo in Lucina and at the Spanish Steps. This year's tree outside city hall in Piazza Campidoglio will be lit with pedal power.

There are Christmas mangers and Nativity scenes in churches throughout the capital including the international crib exhibition, 100 Presepi, under the colonnade in St Peter's Square.

Rome's 2022 Christmas tree in Piazza Venezia. Photo Wanted in Rome.

Rome has plenty of Christmas markets over the festive period, including a return of the Befana market in Piazza Navona, with several Christmas villages equipped with carousels, ice-skating rinks and puppet shows for kids.

There are numerous Christmas church services in English while for the programme of Pope Francis, including his Urbi et Orbi blessing on Christmas Day, consult the Vatican website.

Some of the main cultural events in Rome this Christmas include the Van Gogh exhibition at Palazzo Bonaparte, the musical Cats at Teatro Sistina, the S. Cecilia Concerto di Natale, the Roma Gospel Festival at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, and the enchanting pathways of lights at the Botanic Garden in Trastevere.

The capital's public transport services follow a reduced timetable on Christmas Day, with all buses, trams and subways completely free on 18 and 24 December to facilitate shopping in the city centre.

Those planning to dine in Rome restaurants over the festive period are advised to book well in advance due to high demand.

Cover image: Via dei Condotti, Rome, December 2022. Photo Wanted in Rome.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Rome's best Christmas markets

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome cinemas offer €3 tickets from 11-13 December

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

In Rome, Russell Crowe 'feels like everybody's uncle'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy's singing nun Suor Cristina casts off her veil

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Where to celebrate Thanksgiving 2022 in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome parking woes the subject of a new board game

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's Museum of Illusions, where nothing is as it seems

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Vasco Rossi receives Rome's top honour

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -