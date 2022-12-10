16.1 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 10 December 2022
Italy's news in English
Rome Parade 1920 x 116
Rome Parade 1920 x 116
Rome Parade 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome's best Christmas markets
News Lifestyle

Rome's best Christmas markets

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

A quick guide to some of Rome's best Christmas markets over the 2022 festive season.

Piazza Navona
Rome's popular Befana market returns to Piazza Navona from 1 December until 6 January 2023. A traditional fixture on Rome's Christmas calendar, the event was cancelled for the last two years due to the covid pandemic. The stalls sell toys, Christmas decorations, sweets, books, food from the Lazio region, leather goods and other gift items. The carousel is also back along with puppet theatre for children.

Christmas World
This glittering open-air event, hailed as one of the largest Christmas villages in Europe, is being held at Villa Borghese from 3 December until 8 January. There are carousels, huge installations, ice-skating, elves, Santa Claus and stalls selling toys, sweets, decorations, Christmas-themed food and gift items. Booking required, for details and ticket prices see website.

Ragusa Off: Giftland
Billed as Rome’s largest indoor Christmas market, this event in a former bus depot will be held on various days in December (10-11, 16-18, 22 and 23) in Piazza Ragusa. There are plenty of gift ideas on offer including crafts, toys, prints, books and vinyl records. Ragusa Off, Via Tuscolana 179 / Piazza Ragusa.

Natale all'Auditorium
Parallel to its programme of live music, including the annual Roma Gospel Festival, the Auditorium Parco della Musica hosts a Christmas village with a market and Santa Claus house as well as its popular ice-skating rink, from 8 December until 6 January. For details see website.

Piazza Mazzini Christmas market
The Christmas version of the twice-monthly market of collectibles takes place at the usual Piazza Mazzini venue in the heart of the Prati district. The market offers Christmas decorations and antique gifts and is open daily until 2 January, from 09.00-19.30.

Natalino Lanificio Christmas Market
This one-day-only event at Lanificio 159 allows visitors to browse through the work of more than 100 artisans, on Sunday 11 December from 11.00 until 21.00. On offer are vintage and retro clothes and accessories, books and records, as well as activities for children, workshops, live music and street food. Via di Pietralata 159A.

Japan Days
With more than 100 stalls, the Christmas version of the Mercatino Giapponese will be held at the PratiBus District over the weekend of 10-11 December. For details see website. Viale Angelico 52.

St Paul's Within the Walls
The American Episcopal Church of Rome, St Paul’s within the Walls, is holding its Christmas Market on 17 December, from 10.00-17.00, in aid of the Joel Nafuma Refugee Center. Along with stalls offering gift items, there will be food, a bake sale, activities for children and Christmas music.

JCU 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Rome Parade 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Rome cinemas offer €3 tickets from 11-13 December

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

In Rome, Russell Crowe 'feels like everybody's uncle'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy's singing nun Suor Cristina casts off her veil

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Where to celebrate Thanksgiving 2022 in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome parking woes the subject of a new board game

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's Museum of Illusions, where nothing is as it seems

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Vasco Rossi receives Rome's top honour

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle Top stories

Best places to live in Italy in 2022: Quality of Life survey

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -