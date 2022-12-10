A quick guide to some of Rome's best Christmas markets over the 2022 festive season.

Piazza Navona

Rome's popular Befana market returns to Piazza Navona from 1 December until 6 January 2023. A traditional fixture on Rome's Christmas calendar, the event was cancelled for the last two years due to the covid pandemic. The stalls sell toys, Christmas decorations, sweets, books, food from the Lazio region, leather goods and other gift items. The carousel is also back along with puppet theatre for children.

Christmas World

This glittering open-air event, hailed as one of the largest Christmas villages in Europe, is being held at Villa Borghese from 3 December until 8 January. There are carousels, huge installations, ice-skating, elves, Santa Claus and stalls selling toys, sweets, decorations, Christmas-themed food and gift items. Booking required, for details and ticket prices see website.

Ragusa Off: Giftland

Billed as Rome’s largest indoor Christmas market, this event in a former bus depot will be held on various days in December (10-11, 16-18, 22 and 23) in Piazza Ragusa. There are plenty of gift ideas on offer including crafts, toys, prints, books and vinyl records. Ragusa Off, Via Tuscolana 179 / Piazza Ragusa.

Natale all'Auditorium

Parallel to its programme of live music, including the annual Roma Gospel Festival, the Auditorium Parco della Musica hosts a Christmas village with a market and Santa Claus house as well as its popular ice-skating rink, from 8 December until 6 January. For details see website.

Piazza Mazzini Christmas market

The Christmas version of the twice-monthly market of collectibles takes place at the usual Piazza Mazzini venue in the heart of the Prati district. The market offers Christmas decorations and antique gifts and is open daily until 2 January, from 09.00-19.30.

Natalino Lanificio Christmas Market

This one-day-only event at Lanificio 159 allows visitors to browse through the work of more than 100 artisans, on Sunday 11 December from 11.00 until 21.00. On offer are vintage and retro clothes and accessories, books and records, as well as activities for children, workshops, live music and street food. Via di Pietralata 159A.

Japan Days

With more than 100 stalls, the Christmas version of the Mercatino Giapponese will be held at the PratiBus District over the weekend of 10-11 December. For details see website. Viale Angelico 52.

St Paul's Within the Walls

The American Episcopal Church of Rome, St Paul’s within the Walls, is holding its Christmas Market on 17 December, from 10.00-17.00, in aid of the Joel Nafuma Refugee Center. Along with stalls offering gift items, there will be food, a bake sale, activities for children and Christmas music.