Need to make a phone call - but scared your Italian isn't up to it?
Not sure exactly what that form is telling you to do?
Wish you had someone to lean on in Italian-speaking situations?
I can help! WhatsApp me at 348 728 5485 or write to marie.helene@hayles-translations.com
Your helping hand in Rome
Via Lago di Lesina 31
