24.9 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 13 June 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Violinist , solo or accompanied, for events, weddings
Classifieds Services

Violinist , solo or accompanied, for events, weddings

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

VIOLINIST ,pianist, singer,soloist on TV RAI 2, and concert artist all over Italy plays for Xmas/ New Year concerts, weddings and events,both classical and light music(pop ,rock and favourite film sound tracks ,Neapolitan songs etc),both solo  and in duo,trio tel 3473391235

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RIS H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Castelli H5 - 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Services Household sales Jobs vacant

Business opportunity!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services

Military Miniatures

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services

Personal assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services

Bilingue x traduzioni e lezioni .

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services

IT-EN Certified Translator (20 + years of experience)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services Lessons Jobs vacant

English mother tongue

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -