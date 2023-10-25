St. Stephen's School is seeking

We are seeking a Physical Health Education teacher (part-time) to join an international high school (day/boarding) in Rome, Italy. We are a 4-year high school offering the International Baccalaureate Diploma in Grades 11 and 12. This role will be to teach classes in Grades 9 and 10 as well as a Sports Leaders course in Grade 12.

The successful candidate will be:

• An outstanding teacher of PE

• Passionate about developing the whole child

• Enthusiastic about involvement in the school community

• Up to date with curriculum developments

• Collaborative and have a positive approach

• Supportive of students both academically and through pastoral care

• Available to start in January

About the school:

• Four-year high school, grades 9 - 12.

• Based in the centre of Rome.

• Approximately 300 students made up of day and boarding students

• US/Standards-based curriculum in grades 9 & 10

• IB Diploma Program in grades 11 & 12

Application Process:

Please send your CV with a supporting statement to Nadia El-Taha -

nadia.el-taha@sssrome.it

If you would like more information about the school, please see the school site.

An early application is encouraged as interviews may be arranged prior to the deadline for the right candidate.