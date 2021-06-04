part-time position (evenings) in the center of Rome.
Behind the counter and table service of BBQ products.
Italian required
General Info
Address Via di Ripetta, Roma RM, Italie
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
WAITRESS/ WAITER
Via di Ripetta, Roma RM, Italie
