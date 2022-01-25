Uk Embassy in Italy is hiring

View Vacancy - Head of Advanced Engineering Trade Team (ITA22.018)

The British Consulate General in Milan are part of a world-wide network, representing British political, economic and consular interests overseas and is now looking for a Head of Advanced Engineering Trade Team and Security & Defence Regional Coordinator for Southern Europe.

This role can be based in either Milan or Rome, with a preference for Milan.

As Head of the Advanced Engineering Trade team in Italy, the successful candidate will lead a small trade team to deliver an impactful programme of activities focussed on developing a robust pipeline of projects to boost UK export to Italy and to support UK investors in the Italian market through the Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) service.

The successful candidate will manage the trade engineering team contributing to the corporate objectives of the overall British diplomatic network in Italy and ensure good financial, project and procurement management and he/she will be able to motivate and empower colleagues in the team through a dynamic leadership style based on values like integrity, inclusion and respect for the others.

The Head of the Team will manage strategic relationships with key stakeholders in cross-sectors including high-level campaigns in security and defence and automotive together with finance, marine, engineering, energy, technology, aerospace, civil aviation, smart cities and significant opportunities to support the Technology and Clean Growth campaigns. You will use your good account management skills and customer service practice to identify business opportunities to collaborate across sectors and European regions.

The job-holder will also work with UK companies to overcome barriers to trade, leveraging relationships with government and regulators and ensure alignment with DIT country and European strategies, with a focus on quality and consolidation of outcomes generated by COP26, G7 Presidency and to support the Technology and Clean Growth European export campaigns.

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

Lead the Advanced Engineering Trade Team’s contribution to the European Technology and Clean Growth campaigns;

Work with Headquarters (HQs) and European sector groups to develop and deliver commercial opportunities for the UK in line with the primary benefits of the Technology campaign promoting digital, Artificial Intelligence and cyber solutions;

Lead the team to develop a pipeline of sustainable solutions in key sectors such as automotive, smart cities, aerospace, energy, civil aviation, finance aligned with the UK’s Clean Growth ambitions, and introduce UK expertise in sustainable and innovative solutions to the Italian market;

Identify and regularly review priorities for trade promotion including outward investment, trade policy and market access work streams, ensuring that these are fully aligned to the DIT Europe Regional Trade Plan, the DIT Italy Country Plan, and the British Embassy’s FCDO network business plan;

Play a significant role to support Deputy DIT Italy in the team’s Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) campaign, developing a clear ODI pipeline of deals and managing strategic relationships with Italy, industry and driving a strategy to attract new British investment to Italy;

This will include being creative with virtual events, given the current global ways of working and at the same time assisting the team to go back to some in-person events and explore new ways of working;

Actively engage in corporate activities and initiatives in the Italy Network.

Manage the team in line with DIT values, contributing to the corporate objectives of the overall British diplomatic network in Italy and ensure good financial, project and procurement management.

As part of the DIT leadership team, deliver work in line with UK Civil Service Values (Integrity, Honesty, Objectivity, and Impartiality) and continue the coaching pilot project for the team;

Effective line management of the trade engineering team through SMART objectives, uptake of Learning & Development opportunities and high quality appraisals;

Ensure good financial, project and procurement management of work in the team;

Keep the team motivated to go through changes and challenging circumstances;

Contribute to the corporate objectives of the Italy Network.

Active member of the Europe South Defence & Security Campaign, Clean Growth and Technology campaign at the Department for International Trade

Manage key accounts in the market adopting a Strategic Relationship Management (SRM) approach. This would include the identification and classification of companies in the UK and Italy that require a SRM effort to export from the UK to Italy or to invest in the Italian market through an Overseas Direct Investment (ODI);

Develop relationships with key stakeholders in DIT HQs, and relevant UK and Italian business organisations, building excellent market intelligence on the specific industry in Italy;

Proactively establish collaboration with Italian stakeholders working with the host government to identify flagship relevant projects;

Develop and deliver a programme of activity to support UK companies to do more and higher quality business in Italy, including high-level visits, trade missions, participation in external events, and account management.

All of this makes for an exciting, busy and varied job, with opportunities for in-country and regional travel (COVID-19 restrictions permitting). As the successful candidate, you will be a dynamic leader with good communication skills, able to motivate the trade, and engage credibly with senior people in order to represent interests of the DIT Italy team and its people.

The above list is not exhaustive and the jobholder will be required to be flexible and take on other ad hoc tasks as required. The job description may be reviewed to meet changes in business needs.

DIT in Italy is a rewarding and exciting place to work, offering:

For you

Work-life balance (flexible working; remote working);

The Consulate will be closed on a number of British and Italian public holidays. Holiday falling on a Sunday may be compensated with an extra day normally added to the list of public holidays;

All staff is enrolled on Italian state pension scheme.

For your career

Job satisfaction: making a positive contribution to the UK’s economy and working for attractive sector such as Security and Defence, Technology and automotive;

Unique and exciting roles within the worldwide Government network, with opportunities to travel and work overseas, engaging with high level contacts;

Performance related bonuses;

Learning and development opportunities; Learning experiences - accessible learning and development (L&D) opportunities for everyone, including dedicated L&D days and working groups within the wider network such as; Diversity Champions Group, Women & Girl’s Policy Group, Think Green Group are a few examples;

An equal and diverse workplace.

Essential qualifications, skills and experience

Proficiency in English (written and spoken, minimum of C1 level for CEFR framework* or equivalent);

Intermediate in Italian (written and spoken, minimum of B1 level for CEFR framework* or equivalent);

At least five years of relevant business development experience and a solid understanding of the Italian business environment;

Clear motivation and personal commitment to meeting challenging targets with a proven track record of achievement;

An excellent network of industry contacts in the relevant sectors in Italy and ability to further develop such a network, including the ability to develop strategic relationships with key stakeholders;

Line Management experience and ability to motivate and empower colleagues;

Previous commercial experience and working in a target driven environment;

Ability to build rapport at all levels internally and externally;

Strategic and big picture thinking;

Analytical skills, including effective use of Excel and CRM tools;

Excellent understanding of Italian business dynamics, preferably with a knowledge of the main priority sectors in Italy, with a focus on Technology and Clean Growth across value chains;

Account management, excellent stakeholder management skills and project management;

Proven project management/SRM credentials;

Outstanding organisational skills.

Desirable qualifications, skills and experience

Knowledge of UK strengths at country and regional level and knowledge of trade opportunities in the Italian market;

Experience with and awareness of the Export cycle;

High aptitude and understanding of technology;

International work experience;

Experience or knowledge of the relevant sectors.

Required competencies

Leading and Communicating, Collaborating and Partnering, Achieving Commercial Outcomes, Managing a Quality Service

Application deadline

13 February 2022

Grade

C4 (L)

Type of Position

Full-time, Temporary

Working hours per week

35

Region

Europe, Eastern Europe & Central Asia

Country/Territory

Italy

Location (City)

Milan, Rome

Type of Post

British Embassy

Number of vacancies

1

Salary Currency

EUR

Salary

4008.00

Start Date

4 March 2022

Other benefits and conditions of employment

This is a full-time temporary position with a contract of 12 months graded C4(L) according to the FCDO grading structure. The monthly gross salary is Euro 4008.00. The salary is paid monthly 14 times per year including € 10.33 EDR paid 13 times per year, with double salary payments in June and December. If working less than a full calendar year, the additional salary payments will be pro-rata.

Working hours are 35 hrs per week Monday to Friday 09.00 – 17.00.

All staff are enrolled in the Italian state social security and pension schemes, with flexibility to pay into the employee’s private pension scheme if chosen.

The appointment is subject to security clearance, professional background check and the successful completion of a 6 months probationary period.

All staff employed by the British diplomatic missions in Italy are subject to Italian income tax (IRPEF).

Staff recruited locally by British diplomatic missions in Italy are subject to terms and conditions of service according to local Italian employment law.

Visa/work permit requirements: Candidates must currently hold the independent right to live and work in Italy and be prepared to ensure that right remains throughout the scope of the contract.

Please note that it is your responsibility to ensure you meet the legal requirements to live and work in this country.

Additional information

Please note that the deadline for applications is 23:55 on the day mentioned in the above field “Application deadline”.

We advise you to allow enough time to complete and submit your full application, since only applications completed and submitted before the deadline will be considered.

Please be aware that the deadline for submitting applications is considered to be the time zone for the country where the vacancy has arisen.

Please be advised that the British Embassy/British Consulate General will not be able to meet the travel costs incurred when travelling to the interview, nor the costs connected with relocation if offered a position.

* Please note Common European Framework of Reference for Languages: Learning, Teaching, Assessment indicates Level C2 as Mastery or proficiency Level which comprehends that a person can understand with ease virtually everything heard or read; can summarize information from different spoken and written sources, reconstructing arguments and accounts in a coherent presentation; can express themselves spontaneously, very fluently and precisely, differentiating finer shades of meaning even in the most complex situations. For more information please click on the following link CEFR. Please bear in mind in case you are invited for an interview your languages skills are going to be assessed.

Please be aware that you will only be able to apply to vacancies for Country Based Staff roles with the British Government through this official tal.net site (operated by Oleeo). Jobs may be advertised on third party websites, however our adverts will always link back to the official tal.net site. If you complete and send an application through any other site, we will not receive it.

