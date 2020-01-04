Tour coordinators immediate start

Primary company/Tour Operator guided tours in Rome is looking for coordinators to work for our company in different branches of our company. We are looking for experienced individuals in the related field with fluent english and italian; hired immediately.

Please, send your CV with photo to newagency2019@gmail.com

