Stunning view on the Tevere valley, 3 bedrooms apartment in Umbria, easy to reach from Rome

Hi all, if you wish to spend one or more weeks of August (or September, October, every period is right) in Umbria, I'm renting my apartment in Otricoli (Terni). Three bedrooms, two toilets, large living room with a chemney, very spacious kitchen fitted with cooker, fridge, microwave, washing and dish machines. A/C in all the rooms, mosquito nets, 5 TV sets. Last but not least a stunning view to the Tevere river valley and to Otricoli from the balcony equipped with table and chairs. Otricoli is very easy to reach from Rome, junction Magliano Sabina motorway A1 to Florence, one hour and half distant both from FCO and CIA airports. In the immediate surroundings you can visit the old towns of Viterbo, Narni, Spoleto, Assisi, Orvieto, Calvi, Cortona, Cascata delle Marmore, Lago di Bolsena, Lago Trasimeno, or exploring the nice Sabina hills. Or you can even plan a one day visit to Rome by train (Civita Castellana station). Also lovely food and good wine wherever you go.

Pls send me a private message if interested. Possibilities to organize guided tours. Ciao

General Info

Price info € 1.000 per week
Address 05030 Otricoli TR, Italia
Email address gabriella.conti61@gmail.com
View on Map

Stunning view on the Tevere valley, 3 bedrooms apartment in Umbria, easy to reach from Rome

05030 Otricoli TR, Italia
