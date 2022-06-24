Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted

World Wide Group are looking for a passionate and professional Social Media Video Editor to join our growing team. The position will support the creation of video and graphical content for the European Space Agency (ESA) social media channels. As such, the candidate shall support ESA’s Head of Digital Media Production Office in the creation of content for their social media channels, in line with their strategic communications requirements. This is including but not limited to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, and Pinterest. The position is office based, at ESA ESRIN in Frascati, Rome.

General Info

Price info Yearly salary of €40,000 - €44,000
Address Via Galileo Galilei, 1, 00044 Frascati RM, Italy
Image Gallery
1 of 4
Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted - image 1
Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted - image 1
Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted - image 2
Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted - image 2
Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted - image 3
Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted - image 3
Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted - image 4
Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted - image 4
Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted - image 1
Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted - image 2
Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted - image 3
Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted - image 4

View on Map

Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted

Via Galileo Galilei, 1, 00044 Frascati RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77115
Previous article Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour

RELATED ARTICLES

International Freight Forwarding/Logistics a great job! Curios?
Jobs vacant

International Freight Forwarding/Logistics a great job! Curios?

Looking for live-in care-givers
Jobs vacant

Looking for live-in care-givers

Secondary School Secretary
Jobs vacant

Secondary School Secretary

School Nurse - Marymount International School Rome
Jobs vacant

School Nurse - Marymount International School Rome

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

KS1 Teacher
Jobs vacant

KS1 Teacher

Contact Center Agent
Jobs vacant

Contact Center Agent

Join LivTours Operations Team Full Time This Summer!
Jobs vacant

Join LivTours Operations Team Full Time This Summer!

Position of Teacher Coordinator
Jobs vacant

Position of Teacher Coordinator

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023

Urgently looking for English Summer camp counsellor required from 26/06 to 10/07
Jobs vacant

Urgently looking for English Summer camp counsellor required from 26/06 to 10/07

Callam Method school looking for ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE teachers
Jobs vacant

Callam Method school looking for ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE teachers

Castelli International School is seeking a qualified Middle School ICT Teacher
Jobs vacant

Castelli International School is seeking a qualified Middle School ICT Teacher

The Non-Catholic Cemetery for Foreigners in Rome is seeking a DIRECTOR
Jobs vacant

The Non-Catholic Cemetery for Foreigners in Rome is seeking a DIRECTOR

ASSISTANT to the ISU (Iowa State University) Rome Director
Jobs vacant

ASSISTANT to the ISU (Iowa State University) Rome Director