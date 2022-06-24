Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted

World Wide Group are looking for a passionate and professional Social Media Video Editor to join our growing team. The position will support the creation of video and graphical content for the European Space Agency (ESA) social media channels. As such, the candidate shall support ESA’s Head of Digital Media Production Office in the creation of content for their social media channels, in line with their strategic communications requirements. This is including but not limited to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, and Pinterest. The position is office based, at ESA ESRIN in Frascati, Rome.