Seeking Enthusiastic Mother-Tongue English Teachers in EUR

Catholic school, paritaria, in the EUR neighborhood of Rome, is looking for qualified, mother-tongue English teachers for courses and substitutions. (Preschool-Primary-Middle School-High School)

General Info

Email address englishteaching20212022@gmail.com
