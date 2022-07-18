Program Assistant - Embassy of Canada

The Embassy of Canada in Rome is recruiting three locally-engaged Program Assistants (term/indeterminate employment).

For more information and for applications, please visit the website https://staffing-les.international.gc.ca (Selection Process Nº: 78961-67, deadline 31 July 2022, 23:59 Rome time)

