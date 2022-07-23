Seeking English English mother tongue babysitter
Looking for a baby sitter, English mother tongue, to pick up a 10 year old boy from school (with the underground from Piazza di Spagna to San Giovanni) at 1430 Monday and Wendesday and at 1630 Tueseday and Thursday and remain with him at home for at least 2 hours a day.
Laura +39 339 6169460
