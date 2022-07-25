Seeking Admin Assistant (1 year Temporary Position)

Admin Assistant (1 year Temporary Position)

Under the direction of the IBDP Coordinator, performs a variety of clerical and support work involving both specific routines and broadly defined policies and procedures. The assistant greets and interacts and works cooperatively with staff, students and parents, and performs other related duties as assigned.  

 

 Knowledge and Skills 

● Knowledge of Google suite essential

● Knowledge of spreadsheets essential 

● Knowledge of MS Office essential 

● Excellent interpersonal communication skills. 

● Proficient in using computers. 

 

Personal Qualities 

● Desire and ability to work with teenagers; 

● Willingness to take on additional responsibilities as assigned. 

● Have a sense of humor.  

 

Qualifications

 Diploma/Degree

● Experience as an administrative assistant 

● Written and oral fluency in English and Italian (desired) 

 

Responsibilities

● Organize, coordinate, schedule and perform a wide variety of clerical and other office functions and activities as required 

● Provide administrative assistance to  IBDP Coordinator 

● Prioritize and schedule work and assignments to assure efficiency and effectiveness and meet established timelines 

● Make, schedule and arrange appointments, meetings, conferences (including facility and catering requests) 

● Organise and maintain student records 

● Upload student data to ManageBac and IBIS systems 

● Pay invoices, and organize budget and financial material to maintain accurate records

● Communicate in a positive and effective manner with staff, administration, students, parents and/or visitors

● Provide information over the phone or in person to parents, students or school personnel as appropriate

● Help facilitate orders and professional development bookings

● Provide support for IB testing (mocks and actual exams)

 

Send cover letter and CV to nadia.el-taha@sssrome.it

--

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77252
Previous article British School Corporate Services - DOS position

RELATED ARTICLES

British School Corporate Services - DOS position
Jobs vacant

British School Corporate Services - DOS position

Qualified English Teachers
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers

Seeking English English mother tongue babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking English English mother tongue babysitter

English Nursery Teacher Wanted for trilingual school
Jobs vacant

English Nursery Teacher Wanted for trilingual school

Wonderwheretostay.com is looking for you - Check-in and Welcome Service
Jobs vacant

Wonderwheretostay.com is looking for you - Check-in and Welcome Service

Program Assistant - Embassy of Canada
Jobs vacant

Program Assistant - Embassy of Canada

PRESCHOOL ESL TEACHER
Jobs vacant

PRESCHOOL ESL TEACHER

English Mother Tongue Nursery School Teacher
Jobs vacant

English Mother Tongue Nursery School Teacher

Part-time Spanish Teacher for Middle School
Jobs vacant

Part-time Spanish Teacher for Middle School

IB PYP Teacher for 2022/2023
Jobs vacant

IB PYP Teacher for 2022/2023

Seeking Primary Teacher in Viterbo
Jobs vacant

Seeking Primary Teacher in Viterbo

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse
Jobs vacant

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse

Looking for live-in care-givers
Jobs vacant

Looking for live-in care-givers

Position of Teacher Coordinator
Jobs vacant

Position of Teacher Coordinator

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023