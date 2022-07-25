Seeking Admin Assistant (1 year Temporary Position)

Responsibilities
● Organize, coordinate, schedule and perform a wide variety of clerical and other office functions and activities as required
● Provide administrative assistance to IBDP Coordinator
● Prioritize and schedule work and assignments to assure efficiency and effectiveness and meet established timelines
● Make, schedule and arrange appointments, meetings, conferences (including facility and catering requests)
● Organise and maintain student records
● Upload student data to ManageBac and IBIS systems
● Pay invoices, and organize budget and financial material to maintain accurate records
● Communicate in a positive and effective manner with staff, administration, students, parents and/or visitors
● Provide information over the phone or in person to parents, students or school personnel as appropriate
● Help facilitate orders and professional development bookings
● Provide support for IB testing (mocks and actual exams)