Seeking Admin Assistant (1 year Temporary Position)

Qualifications

● Diploma/Degree

● Experience as an administrative assistant

● Written and oral fluency in English and Italian (desired)

Responsibilities

● Organize, coordinate, schedule and perform a wide variety of clerical and other office functions and activities as required

● Provide administrative assistance to IBDP Coordinator

● Prioritize and schedule work and assignments to assure efficiency and effectiveness and meet established timelines

● Make, schedule and arrange appointments, meetings, conferences (including facility and catering requests)

● Organise and maintain student records

● Upload student data to ManageBac and IBIS systems

● Pay invoices, and organize budget and financial material to maintain accurate records

● Communicate in a positive and effective manner with staff, administration, students, parents and/or visitors

● Provide information over the phone or in person to parents, students or school personnel as appropriate

● Help facilitate orders and professional development bookings

● Provide support for IB testing (mocks and actual exams)