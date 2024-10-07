22.5 C
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Middle School teachers for September 2025

Wanted in Rome

Date:

AIS is seeking junior and senior primary level teachers with teaching accreditation and recognized qualifications. Mothertongue level English proficiency and teaching experience in an International Context is a requirement.

In addition, we are looking for suitably qualified teachers for our Math, English and Social Sciences Middle School Curriculum.

These are new positions, for qualified, energetic staff to join our growing faculty in our beautiful new campus in Northern Rome.

Please share your CV and Cover letter.

General Info

Address Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

View on Map

Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Middle School teachers for September 2025

Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

