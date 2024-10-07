Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Middle School teachers for September 2025

AIS is seeking junior and senior primary level teachers with teaching accreditation and recognized qualifications. Mothertongue level English proficiency and teaching experience in an International Context is a requirement.

In addition, we are looking for suitably qualified teachers for our Math, English and Social Sciences Middle School Curriculum.

These are new positions, for qualified, energetic staff to join our growing faculty in our beautiful new campus in Northern Rome.

Please share your CV and Cover letter.