Jobs vacant

Mothertongue Teachers Wanted

Wanted in Rome

Date:

British Institutes Roma Prati is looking for mother tongue and certified teachers. Some experience teaching young children/teenagers would be a bonus, but not essential. Availability for both mornings and evenings. Please send CV to romaprati@britishinstitutes.org

Address Circonvallazione Trionfale, 1
Email address romaprati@britishinstitutes.org

Mothertongue Teachers Wanted

Circonvallazione Trionfale, 1

