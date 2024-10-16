TEMP DATABASE MANAGER

Position: Database Manager – Fulbright Commission

The U.S.-Italy Fulbright Commission (www.fulbright.it), a non profit organization, was established in 1948 with an international agreement between the United States and Italy, with the aim of fostering cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Role Description:

The Fulbright Commission is seeking a motivated individual with a solid background in Computer Science or a related field to manage our database. The ideal candidate will have a strong interest in data management. Working language is English, as the database platform is entirely in English and the database management company is international. This role offers a unique opportunity to become familiar with an advanced database platform and work in a stimulating environment.

Responsibilities:

Database Management: Update and maintain the scholarship recipients' data in the Commission’s management database, including researching and entering data for missing , removing duplicates, obsolete data, etc. Support in transitioning from a previous platform to the new one.

Liaison with the International Database Management Company: Resolve issues via email or video call.

Document Archiving

Program Support: Provide occasional support to the program section dealing with Italian and American candidates and grantees.

Events: Provide occasional logistical support for events organized by the Fulbright Commission, including those outside the office location.

Requirements:

Education: Degree in Computer Science, Social Sciences, Marketing, Communication, Languages, or any related field.

Database: Previous experience and competence in managing and updating databases.

English: Excellent knowledge of English, both written and spoken (at least B2 level; C1 preferred). Presentation of a certificate indicating English language proficiency will be considered a plus. Please note that the entire selection process, including any interviews, will be conducted in English.

IT Skills: In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Office and LinkedIn.

Plus: Experience with cultural exchange programs or international academic programs.

Working Language: English

Working Hours: Vertical Part-time schedule 24 weekly hours. Tuesday Wednesday Thursday from 8.00 to 16.30.

Contract: CCNL Commercio – 4th level – Temporary position 6 months

How to Apply:

For more information about the Fulbright Commission, please visit our website at fulbright.it

If you are passionate about IT and data management and wish to contribute to a prestigious program like Fulbright, please fill out the form and upload a cover letter:

https://forms.gle/o9F6KLoVV2yxQQNZ8

In the cover letter, the candidate should specify why they would like to apply for the job and why they consider themselves a good fit for this position.

If you have any question related to the job, write to jobs at Fulbright dot it . Use "Database Manager" as the subject of your email. DO NOT SEND your resume and cover letter via email, please upload them online.

Contact: jobs@fulbright.it