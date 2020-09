My name is Elizaveta and I am a photographer based in Rome.

I have a Bachelor Degree in Arts, a Diploma in Advertising Design and currently I am studying for a Master in Fashion Studies at Sapienza University.

I specialize in fashion photography, as well as capturing portraits, I really love to do. Also, I can make photo reports from different events, to capture the beauty of a moment.

My website: http://elizavetayudina.com/